Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich to star in rom-com ‘The Last Resort’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 17, 2025
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

We are so back.

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich are set to star in The Last Resort, an upcoming romantic comedy film from director Donald Petrie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Star Wars actors will act alongside each other in the project that will also unite rom-com royalty. Petrie previously directed Miss Congeniality and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. The Last Resort's script was written by Karen McCullah, who wrote Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You.

The film follows Brooke, played by Ridley, who is determined to prove that she is worthy of running her father's hotel empire. After she travels to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, she meets Ben, a pilot played by Ehrenreich. The pair fall in love as he helps her discover the country's beauty, before she must choose between the life she's built and the one she has just come to know.

Ridley shared a Reel about the casting news to her Instagram Story on Monday, along with three exclamation points and emoji smiley faces surrounded by red hearts.

Ridley got her big break as Rey in the Star Wars sequel films. She is set to reprise that role in the upcoming movie Star Wars: New Jedi Order. Ehrenreich starred as young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

