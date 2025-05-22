Dan Brown bringing new Robert Langdon series to Netflix

Andrea Tuccillo
May 22, 2025
Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code character Robert Langdon is ready for a new adventure at Netflix.

The author is bringing his upcoming new novel, The Secret of Secrets, to the small screen with the help of former Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse. According to Tudum, the story follows the brilliant symbologist Langdon as he “races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.”

Brown co-created the series with Cuse. He’ll be a writer and executive producer on the series, while Cuse will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Langdon first appeared as the protagonist in Brown's 2000 novel Angels & Demons, followed by 2003’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009's The Lost Symbol, 2013's Inferno and 2017's OriginThe Secret of Secrets will hit bookstores Sept. 9.

Tom Hanks previously played Langdon in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno film adaptations.

