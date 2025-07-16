Dan Innis Announces Run For Senate

Dan Innis Announces Run For Senate
Pixabay
July 16, 2025

NH State Senator Dan Innis is running for the open U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire.

His campaign announcement was made this morning.

Innis, a professor and former business college dean at the University of New Hampshire, currently represents New Hampshire’s District 7.

His campaign will run against Scott Brown in the GOP primary.

Innis previously ran a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives back in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

He represents the Republican Party and emphasizes his goal to inject “New Hampshire values” into Washington.

