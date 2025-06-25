Dangerous heat blankets East Coast: When relief is coming

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The first major heat wave of the summer will bring another day of dangerously high temperatures to the East Coast on Wednesday before relief moves in.

The oppressive heat shattered records across the Northeast on Tuesday. New York City and Philadelphia hit 99 degrees, breaking the city's daily record highs. Baltimore and Newark, New Jersey, soared to 104 degrees and 101 degrees, respectively, also setting new daily records.

On Wednesday, more than 120 million Americans from Louisiana to New Hampshire remain under heat alerts.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for a number of cities, including Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Richmond, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Overall, the heat won't be as extreme as Monday and Tuesday, but Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia could still break records with highs close to 100 degrees.

The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- is forecast to reach 99 degrees in New York City, 105 in Philadelphia, 108 in D.C. and Wilmington, 104 in Charleston, South Carolina, and 106 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Relief from the oppressive heat will arrive on Thursday.

Click here for what you need to know to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.