Dangerous heat blankets East Coast: When relief is coming

National News
Kyle David and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
June 25, 2025
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The first major heat wave of the summer will bring another day of dangerously high temperatures to the East Coast on Wednesday before relief moves in.

The oppressive heat shattered records across the Northeast on Tuesday. New York City and Philadelphia hit 99 degrees, breaking the city's daily record highs. Baltimore and Newark, New Jersey, soared to 104 degrees and 101 degrees, respectively, also setting new daily records.

On Wednesday, more than 120 million Americans from Louisiana to New Hampshire remain under heat alerts.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for a number of cities, including Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Richmond, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Overall, the heat won't be as extreme as Monday and Tuesday, but Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia could still break records with highs close to 100 degrees.

The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- is forecast to reach 99 degrees in New York City, 105 in Philadelphia, 108 in D.C. and Wilmington, 104 in Charleston, South Carolina, and 106 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Relief from the oppressive heat will arrive on Thursday.

Click here for what you need to know to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Texas teen indicted for murder in fatal stabbing of another student at track meet

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Jun. 25, 2025
National News

Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella: ‘Tough young woman’

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Jun. 25, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital