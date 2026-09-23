‘Darkwing Duck’ revival series with Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen headed to Disney+

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 23, 2026
A new image from the continuation of 'Darkwing Duck.' (Disney+)

Darkwing Duck is back for a whole new generation.

Disney+ has greenlit an all-new Darkwing Duck animated series. This continuation of the animated franchise brings back the character Drake Mallard as the crime fighter known as Darkwing Duck.

"For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that’s never heard of his superhero exploits. Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe," according to the show's official synopsis.

Mark Hamill leads the show's voice cast as Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck. The all-star ensemble also includes Seth Rogen as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan as Gosalyn Mallard, Lilimar as Duckie, Dan Stevens as Glade McTowers, Tiffany Shepis as Rosa, Kathryn Newton as Firecracker, Teo Briones as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores as Pondsy, Katie Rich as Officer Shanks and Nat Faxon as Officer Webb.

The show comes from Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui, who also executive produce. The original series' creator Tad Stones consulted on the development of this new continuation.

“Like every other fan of the original show, I’m excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series," Stones said. "The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums. They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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