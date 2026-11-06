Data Showing Drug Deaths Are Leveling Off In Maine

Data is showing, after years of declines, the number of drug overdose deaths in Maine are leveling off in 2026.

There were 285 fatal overdoses reported between January and September, which is only four fewer than there were during the same period in 2025.

That opioid crisis led to these totals surging in the 2010s and into 2022, when a record number of 723 deaths were reported.

Anyone who needs help battling addiction can find resources at 211maine-dot-org.