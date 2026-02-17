Data Showing It Is Coldest Winter In Years

Data is showing this is the coldest winter New Hampshire has had to deal with in years.

Between November 1st and February 15th, the number of heating degree days in Concord was at its highest in more than a decade. Heating degree days are used to indicate how much energy is required to keep people inside homes and buildings warm.

If February finishes colder than average, it’d be the first time the state has experienced four straight months with below-average temperatures since 2015.