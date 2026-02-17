Data Showing It Is Coldest Winter In Years

Data Showing It Is Coldest Winter In Years
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 17, 2026

Data is showing this is the coldest winter New Hampshire has had to deal with in years.

Between November 1st and February 15th, the number of heating degree days in Concord was at its highest in more than a decade. Heating degree days are used to indicate how much energy is required to keep people inside homes and buildings warm.

If February finishes colder than average, it’d be the first time the state has experienced four straight months with below-average temperatures since 2015.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Firefighters Asked To Participate Cancer Study

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 17, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Survey: NH 8th Most Educated State

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 17, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital