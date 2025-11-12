Data Showing Overdoses Are Down In Two Cities

New numbers are in, and they show the number of overdoses in Manchester and Nashua have hit their lowest level in a decade.

American Medical Response says there were a combined 35 suspected overdoses in those cities, with 17 in Manchester and 18 in Nashua.

That tally is significantly below the rolling 12-month average of 46 and just three of the overdoses ended up being fatal.

Both Manchester and Nashua are on track to have their fewest number of overdoses this year.