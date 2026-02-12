Data Showing Passenger Totals Up At Airport

New data is showing the number of passengers who traveled into and out of Manchester Boston Regional Airport is rising.

More than one-point-three million people were at the airport last year, which was the highest total since 2019 and a four-percent increase from 2024.

The airport has added more carriers in recent years and earlier this month, Breeze Airways added a direct flight to Myrtle Beach.

2025 was also a record-breaking year for cargo at the airport with nearly 240-million pounds processed.