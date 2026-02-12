Data Showing Passenger Totals Up At Airport

Data Showing Passenger Totals Up At Airport
February 12, 2026

New data is showing the number of passengers who traveled into and out of Manchester Boston Regional Airport is rising.

More than one-point-three million people were at the airport last year, which was the highest total since 2019 and a four-percent increase from 2024.

The airport has added more carriers in recent years and earlier this month, Breeze Airways added a direct flight to Myrtle Beach.

2025 was also a record-breaking year for cargo at the airport with nearly 240-million pounds processed.

