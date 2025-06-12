Data Shows Deadly Overdoses On Rise

New data shows the number of fatal drug overdoses in two of the New Hampshire’s largest cities are on the rise.

According to American Medical Response, there were 31 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester last month and 11 of them resulted in a person’s death.

There were also nine such overdoses in Nashua and two individuals passed away.

Overdose numbers in both communities are still trending downward compared to last year.

Addiction help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 211.