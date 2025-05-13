Data Shows Number Of Opioid Overdoses Declined

Data Shows Number Of Opioid Overdoses Declined
Pixabay
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 13, 2025

New data shows the number of suspected opioid overdoses in two of the Granite State’s largest cities are on the decline.

There were 41 suspected overdoses in Nashua and Manchester last month and four deaths.

That’s down significantly from the same time period one year ago when there were 81 such overdoses in those communities and seven deaths.

Many of the overdoses continue to involve a fentanyl being mixed with a powerful sedative.

Anyone struggling with addiction can dial 211 for help.

