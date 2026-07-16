Date Now Set For Bruins Home Opener

Date Now Set For Bruins Home Opener
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 16, 2026

Boston Bruins fans have at least one date they can circle on their calendars.

The NHL revealed yesterday that Boston’s home opener for the 2026-2027 season will be against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, September 29th at TD Garden.

The Bruins are coming off a year where they qualified for the playoffs but ended up being knocked out by the Buffalo Sabres in six games.

The full schedule will be released today.

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