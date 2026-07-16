Date Now Set For Bruins Home Opener
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Boston Bruins fans have at least one date they can circle on their calendars.
The NHL revealed yesterday that Boston’s home opener for the 2026-2027 season will be against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, September 29th at TD Garden.
The Bruins are coming off a year where they qualified for the playoffs but ended up being knocked out by the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
The full schedule will be released today.