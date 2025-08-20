‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
August 20, 2025
The cast of television's "Dawson's Creek" poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. (Photo by Warner Bros.)

The cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting for a good cause.

For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama’s pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek, Michelle WilliamsKatie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina Repeta, Kerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are participating.

Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the show after the first season, will be reading various parts in the pilot.

The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.

Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.

