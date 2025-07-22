‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy

Mary Pat Thompson
July 22, 2025
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting for a new project.

Holmes is writing, directing and starring in Happy Hours, a new film trilogy which will also star Jackson, Deadline reports.

ABC Audio has reached out to Holmes' rep for comment.

Happy Hours is about two people (played by Holmes and Jackson) who navigate their relationship "within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles," according to the outlet.

The film will be a dramedy that explores what happens when young lovers reconnect as adults.

Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow and Jack Martin are also set for the film's cast.

The movie begins production in New York City this summer, with its sequel and third installment scheduled to shoot closely after.

Holmes and Jackson played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek, the six-season teen drama series that also starred James Van Der Beek

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

