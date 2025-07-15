Deadly Fall River Nursing Home Fire Doesn’t Appear Suspicious

Officials say the fire that killed nine people and injured many more at a Fall River Massachusets nursing home does not appear suspicious.

The nine people who died were residents of the Gabriel House assisted living facility ranging in age from 61 to 86 years old.

Gabriel House owner Dennis Etzkorn says he’s devastated by the tragedy, and is pledging full cooperation with investigators.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The dozens of displaced residents have been moved to other facilities.