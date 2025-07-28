Deadly Motorcycle Crash

A man from Maine is dead after a motorcycle crash in Laconia early yesterday morning.

Police said they responded to Watson Road shortly after midnight and found a 59-year-old man from Turner, Maine, dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was traveling from Watson Road to Scenic Road when he went off the road and struck a metal pole and a log splitter.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, though officials said they are awaiting toxicology results.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.