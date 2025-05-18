Death Of Woman In Plaistow Investigated

Death Of Woman In Plaistow Investigated
May 18, 2025

The NH Attorney General’s Office says the suspicious death of a woman in Plaistow is under investigation.

Investigators said around 6:15 this morning, Plaistow police responded to a home on Old Country Road in response to a 911 call.

When they entered the home, they made contact with the person who called and found a woman dead and a man suffering from injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they are investigating it as a possible murder and an attempted suicide by the man who survived.

