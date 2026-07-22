Deaths Of 2 Men In Nashua Apartment Fire Considered Suspicious

Fire officials are considering the deaths of two men in Nashua suspicious.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Foster Square yesterday morning.

Resident Scott Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while another man’s body was later found dead inside his apartment.

Autopsies for both men are underway.

The Attorney General’s Office said the incident might have been a suicide by fire, which spread and killed another person.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.