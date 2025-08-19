Deceased Individuals In Madbury Identified

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 19, 2025

NH Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Madbury Police Department Chief Joseph McGann have announced the identities of the four deceased individuals discovered in Madbury last night.

Inside the home, troopers found the bodies of four family members: Emily Long (age 34), Ryan Long (age 48), son Parker Long (age 8), and daughter Ryan Long (age 6). A third child, a toddler, was found alive and suffered no physical injuries. Each of the deceased family members appears to have suffered gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate this event as a potential murder/suicide.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place throughout the day on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, NH.

While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

