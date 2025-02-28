‘DEI needs to go’: Education Department launches ‘END DEI’ website

J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Education launched a first-of-its-kind website, "EndDEI.Ed.Gov," just hours before a deadline warning institutions to end discrimination or they will be subject to federal funding consequences.

The new online portal went live on Thursday for the community to submit discrimination-focused complaints.

"The Department of Education will utilize community submissions to identify potential areas for investigation," the new website said. The Education Department also vowed to maintain the confidentiality of the submissions to the fullest extent permitted by law.

"DEI needs to go," Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, who helped orchestrate the launch of the site, told ABC News. "DEI has re-segregated our schools in many ways, and our children are forced to see race in ways that they never did."

The conservative firebrand, who called herself a messenger for parents, said she's been working on the website for a long time. Justice added that the site demonstrates that President Donald Trump's Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents.

"For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies -- but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked or shut down entirely," Justice said in the release.

The new website says, "Schools should be focused on learning," and has four boxes to fill out, including email, school district, ZIP code and description of complaint. At the bottom of the site, there's a spot to upload an optional file.

The launch comes as a 1,000-word "Dear Colleague" letter sent by acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor emphasized the agency will strictly enforce the Title VI civil rights law stressing that discrimination on the basis of race is "illegal." The letter is critical of diversity, equity and inclusion practices and programs, which conservatives have criticized for years.

But education advocates decried the letter for its attacks on DEI. The Education Trust Senior Vice President Wil Del Pilar told ABC News that DEI was designed to "provide opportunities."

"The whole point of these types of policies is, No. 1, to end segregation, right?" Del Pilar said. "Programs that were designed to provide opportunities or to create awareness for folks were designed to improve diversity at those institutions, not to further harm diversity at the institution."

And education groups opposing the memo, including the American Federation of Teachers, sued the department, acting Education Secretary Denise Carter and Trainor because it could "irreparably harm" students and educators, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said the memo chills free speech and violates the First Amendment, and it labeled the letter as vague and unconstitutional.

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues said the Trump administration has struck a tone of retribution with its recent actions and that the nation's most vulnerable students will be harmed if the department goes after school districts.

"I just think that they're looking for any weapon to attack and cause chaos," Rodrigues told ABC News. "And basically, this [deadline] is just going to be adding another log to the fire at this point."

Cato Institute education analyst Neal McCluskey said "Dear Colleague" letters are inherently nebulous and don't have the force of law.

"They're basically the administration telling you this is how we're going to enforce the law," McCluskey told ABC News. "It itself doesn't have any force of law. It's really just informing people, 'Hey, we have a new view of what the regulations are.'"

The letter gave institutions a Feb. 28 deadline to comply with the Department of Education.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.