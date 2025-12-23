Delaware state trooper killed during shooting at DMV, suspect also dead: Authorities

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
December 23, 2025
Authorities respond to a shooting at a DMV in New Castle, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2025. WPVI

(DELAWARE) -- A state trooper was killed during a shooting at a DMV location in Delaware on Tuesday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, according to Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer.

Delaware State Police reported an active shooter at a DMV in New Castle on Tuesday afternoon. Police shortly updated that the situation was no longer active and that a suspect was in custody.

"One Delaware State Trooper has been confirmed killed during this incident. We are continuing to assess additional injuries," Delaware State Police said.

The governor said that law enforcement "acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased."

There is no active threat to the public at this time, Meyer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Massive fire erupts after apparent explosion at nursing home in Pennsylvania

Sasha Pezenik, ABC News
Dec. 23, 2025
National News

Ashlee Buzzard in custody in connection with missing daughter Melodee: Sources

Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
Dec. 23, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital