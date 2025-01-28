Demi Moore discusses ‘The Substance’ with ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ co-stars

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Demi Moore's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle co-stars are proud of her for her work in The Substance.

The actress, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat [fahr-ZHAH]-directed film, had a virtual reunion with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for Vanity Fair, in which they discussed The Substance, their connection to the film's themes and more.

The Substance follows Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-list celebrity past her prime. When she turns 50, she's fired from her TV aerobics show, and is then offered a black market drug that promises to transform her into a much younger version of herself. Of course, it comes with unforeseen side effects.

Moore said that the script for The Substance came at a pivotal time for her.

"I felt like I didn't belong and that perhaps my time was complete," Moore said. "I wasn't feeling meaningful work was coming, and I didn't feel like I needed to work to work, my own success didn't drive me. And I felt a grief at this idea that it was like, 'Is this done?'"

Diaz, who said she was moved by the film, spoke about its complex layers -- specifically the theme about the objectification of women.

She said of Moore's performance, "In watching you give this performance, you don't have to ask anybody's permission."

Liu echoed Diaz and told Moore, "You've always had it in you and in all of the work that you've done. There's so much vulnerability in the strength that you are able to put on camera."

"Thank you for making this movie," Diaz added. "...[T]he layers are just being peeled back. It's just a big onion and I'm excited to keep the conversation going wherever we can."

