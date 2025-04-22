Demi Moore on her relationship with Bruce Willis, becoming a grandma

Mary Pat Thompson
April 22, 2025
Demi Moore is opening up about her relationship with Bruce Willis.

The Oscar nominee has been named People magazine's World's Most Beautiful person of 2025. In the corresponding cover story, Moore opened up about how she will always have a deep appreciation for her former husband.

Moore said that when it comes to her relationship with Willis, she is most grateful for their ability to remain a family throughout everything.

"Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms. The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered," Moore said.

The actress shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with Willis.

“Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” Moore said. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”

Moore also said it felt incredible to be present while Rumer gave birth to her granddaughter, Louetta.

"Rumer was at Scout’s birth; Scout and Rumer were at Tallulah’s birth. Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, 'Oh boy, I don’t know if she’s going to make it,' like she has a different pain threshold than I do," Moore said. "To just see her move into her own power and focus, it was a really extraordinary, beautiful moment."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

