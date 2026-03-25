Democrat flips seat representing Mar-a-Lago’s district in Florida special election

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.(Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Democrat Emily Gregory won the Florida House District 87 special election, according to The Associated Press, flipping the district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

In the Tuesday evening upset victory, Gregory was reported to have defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples by about 2.4 percentage points, according to the AP.

The Democrat's victory came after the president, who had endorsed Maples, himself cast a mail-in ballot, according to public records, despite his years-long criticism of voting by mail.

He turned to his social media platform on Monday to encourage voters to support Maples, calling the statehouse race a "very important" special election and emphasizing its location in Palm Beach County, where he spends much of his winter and just visited this past weekend.

"Jon is a very successful Businessman and Civic Leader, who is known and loved, and also endorsed by so many of my Palm Beach County friends," the president added.

Democrats were celebrating the flip as a major accomplishment leading into the midterms, while also touting the symbolic significance of a victory on the president’s home turf.

"Mar-a-Lago just flipped red to blue, which should have Republicans sweating the midterms," Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said in a statement. "A Trump +11 district in his own backyard shouldn’t be in play for Democrats, but tonight proves Republicans are vulnerable everywhere."

Williams also projected a positive outlook heading into the midterms, saying "If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November."

"This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: with year round organizing and infrastructure investment, Democrats can run and win anywhere–including Donald Trump’s backyard," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement.

Gregory, who is a small business owner and public health professional, told MS Now on Tuesday night that she still felt "pretty shocked" by the victory and that she didn't think "much" about the president being one of her constituents.

Trump is "one of 115,000 registered voters in district 87," she said. "My opponent made, you know, him forefront in his campaign. And I focused more on the voters in district 87, you know, what everybody needs. What all of us will do better with ... lower property insurance, with expanded healthcare, and with strong public schools."

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