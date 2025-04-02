Democrat Kamlager-Dove takes aim at DOGE ahead of potential State Department cuts

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

(WASHINGTON) -- As Democrats continue to express frustrations over Elon Musk's outsized role in reshaping the federal bureaucracy, a new effort on Capitol Hill takes aim at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) while proposing guardrails to reassert congressional oversight authority over the executive branch.

California Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove is proposing the Defending American Diplomacy Act, which would prohibit the executive branch from reorganizing the State Department without Congressional consultation and approval.

"They are gutting foreign assistance, and I'm not going to be complicit in that," Kamlager-Dove, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC News in an exclusive interview ahead of the bill's release Wednesday. "It is unfortunate that they are crushing USAID -- What that means is American farmers are not going to have contracts that they would normally have to produce crops to sell them to other countries. By crushing foreign assistance, it also means that people in other spaces are going to get sick."

The measure, which has more than 20 Democratic original cosponsors, requires any major reorganization of the State Department to be passed into law by an act of Congress and calls for the secretary of state to submit a detailed plan to Congress about the administration's intended reorganization and an assessment of any impacts to the U.S. diplomatic toolbox.

"We have three pillars: defense, development and diplomacy," Kamlager-Dove said. "All of those things are very important when you are trying to stop us from going into war. And if we are going to get rid of those tools in our toolbox because of some dodgy thing called DOGE that is using taxpayer dollars to actually hurt taxpayers, I feel like I have a responsibility to step up and say no."

The bill has consequences for noncompliance built into the legislative text, directing Congress to cut funding for DOGE and even prohibit travel for President Donald Trump's political appointees, including every member of his cabinet, if the administration initiates a reorganization that circumvents Congress.

"DOGE has been operating in the shadows," Kamlager-Dove said. "So part of the noncompliance elements of the bill is about bringing in a little sunlight so that we have a sense about what is actually going on."

While the administration has signaled that some eliminated jobs could be potentially absorbed by other federal agencies, the bill also prohibits that from happening without Congressional say-so.

Kamlager-Dove explained that her gripe with DOGE "is not about efficiencies."

"It is about unlawfully accessing our systems and our codes and stealing taxpayer dollars and doing things in the shadows," the representative said.

"The American people deserve to know what is happening, and if what DOGE is doing is so great, then I would think they would be more than willing to come to Congress and share with us and the American people all that they are doing," she added. "But the reality is they are not willing to share that information."

With narrow Republican majorities in both chambers and a Trump White House -- there is virtually no chance the bill becomes law in this session of Congress. But at a minimum, it gives Democrats who are powerless on the legislative front another messaging tool to campaign alongside their hopes to seize congressional majorities.

Still, Kamlager-Dove argues the measure is more than a messaging bill.

"There is a lot of dysfunction with this Republican Congress right now, and the reason why we probably won't have this come up for a vote is because Republicans are too afraid of the bill. If it does come up for a vote, then they would have to put their cards on the table," Kamlager-Dove said. "They would have to say, I recognize that Congress is being complicit in self-neutering itself and yielding all of its power to Donald Trump."

Despite the long odds, Kamlager-Dove maintains optimism that her bill won't be lost among thousands of other bills as Democrats toil in the minority.

"My hope is that having this bill, having other bills like this, talking about these issues in committee, will rattle their brains and clear out the hypnotic fog that they're in," she said. "If you continue to beat the drum, you do make headway, and that's what this bill is about: Beating the drum."

