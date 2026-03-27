Democrat Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick found guilty of 25 ethics violations

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears for a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill, on March 26, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- A special panel of the bipartisan House Ethics Committee determined on Friday that Florida Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was guilty of 25 ethics violations, including commingling of campaign and personal funds.

The determination came after the panel held a rare public hearing on Thursday to consider whether Cherfilus-McCormick violated House rules amid sweeping allegations of fraud against her -- and a four-count federal indictment.

The panel said in a statement that deliberations in the case "lasted until well past midnight" and that they found "clear and convincing evidence" that the congresswoman was guilty of all but two of the 27 counts.

"We had a good, robust discussion on all counts, voted on all counts, and we were able to find agreement on 25 of the 27 counts," Ethics Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., told ABC News on Friday morning.

The ethics violations include acceptance of improper campaign contributions, false statements, commingling of campaign and personal funds and reporting errors on financial disclosures.

The full House Ethics Committee will hold a hearing after the April congressional recess to "determine what, if any, sanction would be appropriate for the Committee to recommend." The sanction recommendations could include censure or expulsion, which would require a two-thirds majority vote.

"There will be a sanctions hearing," Guest said. "That date has not been set, but there will be a sanctions hearing sometime, we hope shortly after we return back from the Easter recess."

Separately, Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, which she is accused of laundering to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

The indictment alleges Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, received a $5 million overpayment in FEMA funds directed to their family health care company in connection with a contract for COVID-19 vaccination staffing in 2021.

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the federal criminal charges against her.

During Thursday's hourslong hearing, lawmakers on the panel questioned Cherfilus-McCormick's counsel and the committee's investigative staff about the allegations against the congresswoman.

Cherfilus-McCormick did not address the committee throughout the proceedings, but she took notes and occasionally talked to her attorney.

Her attorney, William Barzee, demanded that his client receive a full hearing -- allowing him to call in witnesses.

Guest pushed back on this request, saying Cherfilus-McCormick has refused to cooperate with the panel's ongoing investigation.

Barzee acknowledged that the congresswoman "made a lot of mistakes" on financial forms.

In a statement to ABC News ahead of Thursday's hearing, the congresswoman said: "I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight and challenge these inaccuracies, when I am legally able to do so. Make no mistake: I am innocent and I am a fighter. My district is made up of fighters. I will continue to fight for the people I was elected to serve."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that while he believes in "due process," the congresswoman "has egregiously violated the law."

"This is a very serious matter. I think even many Democrats, even members of her own party, have publicly said that the evidence is so stark ... but we have to process this internally and see how this goes," Johnson said Thursday.

The adjudicatory subcommittee that held the hearing is made up of an equal number of three Republicans and three Democrats will hear Cherfilus-McCormick's case Thursday.

In addition to Guest, the chairman, the subcommittee is made up Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier as ranking member. Democratic Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Glenn Ivey and Suhas Subramanyam and Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson, Brad Knott and Nathaniel Moran also serve on the subcommittee.

"I am deeply disappointed the Committee chose to move forward with this trial while denying my legal team reasonable time to prepare. That raises serious concerns about due process and the fundamental rights every American is entitled to under our Constitution," the congresswoman said in a statement to ABC News.

Speaker Johnson previously deferred to the members of the House to determine whether the congresswoman should be expelled from the House. The last member to be expelled was former New York GOP Rep. George Santos over using campaign dollars for his personal enrichment in 2023 -- only the sixth representative ever ousted.

"Expulsion, obviously, is effectively the political death penalty. There are occasions that meet that standard, but it's a decision of the body to determine that," Johnson said.

"You look at all the factors and you -- you figure that out. We'll be doing that here in this case," Johnson said. "It seems that this member of Congress has egregiously violated the law and exploited taxpayers and all the rest, and that, that would be, it would be a harsh penalty necessary for that."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has promised Democrats won't help Republicans kick her out of Congress, regardless of the ethics inquiry.

"Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick is entitled to the presumption of innocence, like every other American," Jeffries told reporters on Feb. 2. "I'm a hard no as it relates to the effort to expel her, and it's going to fail."

The last public ethics trial occurred in 2010 when New York Democratic Rep. Charlie Rangel came before the panel. Rangel was later censured over failing to report assets on his financial disclosure forms, improperly obtaining four rent-controlled apartments in New York, and failing to disclose financial arrangements for a villa in the Dominican Republic.

Rangel maintained that he never knowingly broke any laws. "I truly believe I have not been treated fairly," Rangel told the Ethics Committee before storming out of his hearing.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

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