Democrat To Challenge Papas In Senate Primary

August 18, 2025

Karishma Manzur of Exeter is challenging Congressman Chris Pappas for the Democratic nomination in the race for the U.S. Senate.

She is expected to officially launch her campaign Wednesday night at the Hill Bar & Grille in Manchester.

Manzur describes herself as a medical scientist and nonprofit leader.

She says she’s running because “billionaires and corporations are buying influence in Congress” and too many politicians are serving their donors instead of their constituents.

