Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin explains why she voted against Hegseth’s confirmation

Julia Reinstein, ABC News
January 26, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin explained why she voted against confirming Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, was sworn into the role Saturday following a hair-thin vote in the Senate.

Slotkin told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz she had not been confident Hegseth would be more loyal to the Constitution than he would be to President Donald Trump.

"He couldn't unambiguously say that he will push back if the president asked him to do something that wasn't constitutional, and that, to me, is why I couldn't confirm him," Slotkin said. "There's a lot of other things in his background I don't like, but I look at what is the strategic and irreversible threats to our democracy, and that's using the uniform military in ways that violate the Constitution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

