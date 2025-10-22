Democratic Sen. Merkley in marathon floor speech to protest Trump’s ‘growing authoritarianism’

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Ali Moustafa/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Senate Democrats are again making a run at a Senate floor marathon, this time led by Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Merkley has been speaking on the Senate floor about the President Donald Trump's "growing authoritarianism" since 6:24 p.m. Tuesday with no indication that he'll end any time soon. He's been standing in front of a lectern at his desk for the entirety of the time.

He began the night standing next to a poster board that said, "Ring the alarm bells: Authoritarianism is here now."

Merkley is still short of eclipsing the 25 hour, 5 minute record set earlier this year by Sen. Cory Booker. In similar fashion to Booker's record-breaking speech, Merkley is occasionally yielding for questions from his fellow Democratic colleagues, allowing them to give small mini speeches while Merkley still technically holds the floor.

The shutdown entered its 22nd day on Wednesday with no movement toward a deal that would fund the government.

The Senate could vote for the 12th time on the short-term, clean funding bill that was passed by the House, but no votes can be called as long as Merkley holds the floor.

All 11 previous votes on the continuing resolution have failed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Trump shouldn’t leave on his Asia trip on Friday without first negotiating with Democrats on funding, but Trump said he won’t meet with Democratic leadership until the government is reopened.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.