Democrats Criticize NH House Budget for Cuts to Low-Income Healthcare
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 12, 2025

Democrats in the New Hampshire House are criticizing the House budget plan the chamber passed this year over its cuts to low-income healthcare.

The two-year, 15-and-a-third billion dollar plan the House passed Thursday cuts Governor Kelly Ayotte’s budget plan by 643-million dollars.

The biggest cuts come out of the state’s Health and Human Services budget, with many cuts to Medicaid services and aid to the elderly, the low-income and the disabled.

The governor says she hopes to work with the state Senate to restore the cuts.

