Democrats Criticize NH House Budget for Cuts to Low-Income Healthcare

Democrats in the New Hampshire House are criticizing the House budget plan the chamber passed this year over its cuts to low-income healthcare.

The two-year, 15-and-a-third billion dollar plan the House passed Thursday cuts Governor Kelly Ayotte’s budget plan by 643-million dollars.

The biggest cuts come out of the state’s Health and Human Services budget, with many cuts to Medicaid services and aid to the elderly, the low-income and the disabled.

The governor says she hopes to work with the state Senate to restore the cuts.