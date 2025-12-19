Democrats examining legal options after DOJ says full Epstein release not expected Friday

In this Nov. 18, 2025, file photo, Rep. Robert Garcia speaks during a news conference on the "Epstein Files" outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Heather Diehl/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic lawmakers warned the Trump administration that they’re "examining all legal options" to hold it accountable to Friday's deadline ordering the Department of Justice to release all its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accusing the administration of "breaking the law."

The Justice Department was set to release on Friday hundreds of thousands of documents stemming from its investigations into Epstein, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an interview with Fox News.

But as the administration reviews the documents for sensitive materials, Blanche said more productions would be coming over the next several weeks -- indicating the administration does not believe it can fully comply with a law mandating the release of all files by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

"So today, several hundred thousand, and then over the next couple of weeks I expect several hundred thousand more," Blanche said.

The comments set off immediate reaction from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Schumer charged that the administration is "hell-bent on hiding the truth" while asserting that failure to release all of the Epstein documents by Friday's deadline would be "breaking the law.”

"Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out," Schumer pledged in a statement. "People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."

Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, and said he hadn't spoken to Epstein for more than a decade at the time of his arrest in 2019.

Trump's name was mentioned several times across the hundreds of Epstein files that were made public earlier this year. White House chief of staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair in an article published this week that Trump "is in the file" but that "he's not in the file doing anything awful."

Reps. Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, said they’re examining "all legal options" after "the Department of Justice is now making clear it intends to defy Congress itself."

"Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein's decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring," Garcia and Raskin said in a statement.

"Courts around the country have repeatedly intervened when this Administration has broken the law. We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law. The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ," they added.

The White House has not publicly commented on the criticism from Democrats.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who led the charge to force the vote to compel the Justice Department to release the files, posted the legislative text of the bill he co-authored highlighting the phrase “not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this act" and also the word "all" as it pertained to "unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorneys' Offices."

Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee who has long been investigating Epstein’s financial ties, proclaimed that anything short of a full release of the files by end of day Friday amounts to a "violation of the law.”

"The law Congress passed did not say 'release some of the Epstein files' or 'release the files whenever it’s convenient for Donald Trump.' Anything short of a full release today is a violation of the law and a continuation of this administration’s coverup on behalf of a bunch of pedophiles and sex traffickers," Wyden wrote in a statement.

Blanche, during the Fox News interview, suggested that the administration's review has been partially hamstrung by a ruling from a judge in the Southern District of New York that demanded the administration verify that its review is fully protecting the identities of victims.

Blanche added that "there's a lot of eyes" looking over the documents to ensure victim identities have been redacted. The Justice Department in recent weeks has enlisted scores of attorneys from the National Security Division to conduct the review, according to sources familiar with the matter.

