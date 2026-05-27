Democrats Meeting With Committee

Democrats Meeting With Committee
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Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 27, 2026

New Hampshire Democrats will be meeting with members of the Democratic National Committee today.

They’re hoping to get the Granite State’s traditional first-in-the nation primary status restored on the DNC’s calendar.

Under state law, the New Hampshire primary is always the first-in-the-nation, but during the previous election cycle, former President Joe Biden stepped in and gave South Carolina that spot.

The committee is expected to vote this summer.

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