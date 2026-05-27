Democrats Meeting With Committee
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New Hampshire Democrats will be meeting with members of the Democratic National Committee today.
They’re hoping to get the Granite State’s traditional first-in-the nation primary status restored on the DNC’s calendar.
Under state law, the New Hampshire primary is always the first-in-the-nation, but during the previous election cycle, former President Joe Biden stepped in and gave South Carolina that spot.
The committee is expected to vote this summer.