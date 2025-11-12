Democrats push for release of all Epstein files; GOP says Dems trying to ‘slander’ Trump

In this July 23, 2025, file photo, Rep. Robert Garcia gestures as the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement meets in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Members of the subcommittee passed a motion to subpoena the so-called "Epstein files." Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Reactions are pouring in from Capitol Hill after House Democrats released correspondence from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in which he wrote that President Donald Trump "spent hours at my house" with an alleged victim.

The emails, written in 2011 to Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell but made public on Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, have added to a renewed push by some lawmakers to compel the administration to release all files related to Epstein.

"We won’t stop until we end this White House cover-up. Release the files, NOW," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the Oversight panel, wrote on X.

Many Democrats issued similar calls.

"It’s clear as day: Trump is in the Epstein files," New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler wrote on X. "The American people deserve the full truth."

"The public deserves to know who enabled Epstein, who looked the other way, and who’s still being protected. Survivors have waited long enough. Release the Epstein files NOW," wrote Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee accused Democrats of "trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump."

In a social media post, Republicans on the panel claimed in the 2011 email between Epstein and Maxwell, Democrats redacted the name “Virginia" -- a likely reference to prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who had made extensive public comments about her exploitation by Epstein, but had never accused Trump of any wrongdoing.

"Democrats continue to carelessly cherry-pick documents to generate click-bait that is not grounded in the facts," a House Oversight Majority spokesperson said in a statement. "The Epstein Estate has produced over 20,000 pages of documents on Thursday, yet Democrats are once again intentionally withholding records that name Democrat officials."

After the release by House Democrats, House Republicans on the Oversight panel released an additional 20,000 pages of documents they received from the Epstein estate.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, one of a handful of Republican women backing the effort to compel the release of all Epstein files, defended Trump and said focus should be on the victims.

"How pathetic that Democrats are using Epstein's victims to bury headlines on their vote against reopening the government," Mace wrote on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also accused Democrats of "selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative."

"The 'unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions. The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News.

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again," Leavitt added.

In other messages released by House Democrats, Epstein appeared to touch on his relationship with Trump and whether he'd been banned from membership at Mar-a-Lago years earlier.

"Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever," Epstein wrote in a message to author Michael Wolff, "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

Trump, who hasn't yet directly weighed in on the latest development, previously blamed Democrats for creating a "hoax" surrounding the Epstein files.

After Epstein was arrested in 2019, Trump said he hadn't spoken with him since 2015 because of a falling out. This summer, as momentum picked up in Congress to release all the Epstein files, Trump said Epstein "stole" young women (including Guiffre) from his Mar-a-Lago club, but that he didn't know why.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna are leading a discharge petition to force a vote on compelling the Justice Department to release all the Epstein files.

Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, set to be sworn in on Wednesday, is expected to become the decisive 218th signature needed for the petition.

"Why did Justice or the FBI not get & release these?" Khanna wrote on X about the Epstein emails made public by House Democrats. "Today, [Massie] & my petition gets 218!"

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

