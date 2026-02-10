Democrats reject GOP counterproposal on ICE changes as shutdown deadline nears

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (R) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a press conference on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding at the U.S. Capitol on February 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- With just a few days until a Friday deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers still appear to be at an impasse on how to move forward with Democrats' demands for new restrictions on President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats delivered proposed legislative text that reflects their 10-item list of demands to Republican leadership over the weekend. The GOP presented a counterproposal, which Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said they rejected Monday night.

Details of the GOP counteroffer have not been made public, but according to Democrats, it didn't include "details" or "legislative text."

"The initial GOP response is both incomplete and insufficient in terms of addressing the concerns Americans have about ICE’s lawless conduct. Democrats await additional detail and text," Schumer and Jeffries said in the statement.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune would not provide details on the GOP offer when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

"I think both sides are right now trying -- other than it sounds like the Democrats up here are talking about it -- are trying to keep the conversations moving forward and not litigating that in public," Thune said.

The negotiations are coming as another partial government shutdown looms. If a DHS funding solution is not reached and passed in both chambers by the end of the day Friday, DHS would then shut down.

The TSA, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, CISA and FEMA would be impacted even though lawmakers' focus is on Immigration and Customs Enforcement reform. ICE operations would not be impacted after it received $75 billion in separate funding from the already-passed "Big Beautiful Bill."

In a letter last week to Republican leaders, Jeffries and Schumer laid out 10 key demands from Democrats on DHS funding, including calling for judicial warrants before agents can enter private property, a ban on ICE agents wearing face masks, requiring the use of body cameras and new laws for use-of-force standards.

Schumer has called Democrats' demands "exceedingly reasonable."

"We are asking ICE to do nothing more than follow the standards that the vast majority of law enforcement agencies already follow. Why should ICE be different, especially when they have such a record of brutality?" Schumer said.

The funding fight over DHS erupted in the aftermath of the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, who was killed in a shooting involving federal law enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Renee Good, a mother of three, was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Earlier Monday, Thune said on the Senate floor that Democrats engaged in "meaningful talks" with the White House on a path forward for funding DHS over the weekend.

"Democrats have made their demands known in detail. Some of them are positive starting points for further discussions; others are non-staters and unnecessarily tie the hands of law enforcement," Thune said on the Senate floor.

But Thune said Republicans, in conjunction with the White House, will seek demands of their own.

"I expect that the Trump administration, with the full backing of congressional Republicans, will continue to resist any effort to make it harder for law enforcement to detain and deport dangerous illegal aliens, which is what many of the Democrats demands would do, and I expect that the administration -- again with the backing of Republicans here in Congress -- will insist on reforms of its own," Thune said.

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, Thune said on Monday that lawmakers will likely need more time to complete their work. He urged Democrats to support a stopgap funding proposal to keep the lights on at DHS while they continue discussions on ICE reform.

"We are just a few days away from the deadline that Democrats chose," Thune said. "And it's very possible we won't have our work finished by then. If Democrats are serious about finding a solution there, they may need to find more time to bring these efforts to a productive conclusion."

