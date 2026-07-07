Democrats Want Platner To Drop Out

Democrats Want Platner To Drop Out
Pixabay
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 7, 2026

Maine Democrats are calling on Graham Platner to drop out of the race for United States Senate.

The request comes after a report surfaced yesterday saying Platner sexually assaulted a former girlfriend five years ago after he drove to her house while drunk.

Platner is denying the allegation and says he’s taking time to reflect on the best path forward.

Platner won the Democratic nomination and is expected to go head-to-head with Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports Shorts 7-6-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Fireworks Malfunction in York Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 6, 2026
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital