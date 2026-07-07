Democrats Want Platner To Drop Out

Maine Democrats are calling on Graham Platner to drop out of the race for United States Senate.

The request comes after a report surfaced yesterday saying Platner sexually assaulted a former girlfriend five years ago after he drove to her house while drunk.

Platner is denying the allegation and says he’s taking time to reflect on the best path forward.

Platner won the Democratic nomination and is expected to go head-to-head with Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.