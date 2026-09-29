Dennis Haskins, Mr. Belding on ‘Saved by the Bell,’ dies at 75

SAVED BY THE BELL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mario Lopez as Alabert Clifford 'A.C.' Slater, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zachary 'Zach' Morris, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank (Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Dennis Haskins, who is best known for his role on the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at 75, his agent confirmed to ABC News.

"It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what," his agent Jay Schachter said.

Haskins' cause of death has not been released.

He played Principal Richard Belding on three separate shows. First in the Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1989, which was later recreated into NBC's Saved by the Bell.

He starred on Saved by the Bell through the show's four-season run, from 1989 to 1993, and later reprised the role for Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000.

Saved by the Bell is among the defining sitcoms of the '90s, following a group of high school students as they navigate adolescence. Fans of the show will remember Principal Belding's catchphrase "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?"

The last time Haskins played the famed principal was in 2015 when the cast -- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen -- reunited for a Saved by the Bell sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Haskins' other TV and film roles include appearances on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Men of a Certain Age, The Bold and the Beautiful, Victorious, Mad Men, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl and Hot in Cleveland, among others.

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