Denzel Washington stars in trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Denzel Washington reteams with Spike Lee after nearly 20 years in the official teaser trailer for Highest 2 Lowest.

A24 released the trailer for the new film from the Oscar-winning writer and director on Monday. In the teaser, Washington stars as a titan music mogul known for having the best ears in the business. When he "is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma," according to the film's official synopsis.

"There's more to life than just making money," Washington says in the trailer. "There's integrity, there's what you stand for. There's what you actually believe in. You believe in yourself, you believe you'll be successful."

Highest 2 Lowest marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, who previously worked together on Mo' Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game and Inside Man.

This new film was written by William Alan Fox. It is a reinterpretation of renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller High and Low, only now taking place in modern-day New York City.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky also star in the upcoming movie, which will have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Highest 2 Lowest arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

