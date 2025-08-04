Denzel Washington’s a music mogul trying to get his son back in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ trailer

Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 4, 2025
Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest'/Photo Credit: A24

The first official trailer for Highest 2 Lowest has been released, giving fans a look at Spike Lee's remake of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller. The film follows the story of Denzel Washington's David King, a reputable music mogul who is targeted with a ransom plot and ends up in a life-or-death situation.

The trailer captures the moment he goes from handling his music business in the Big Apple to receiving a phone call from A$AP Rocky's Yung Felon, an aspiring musician who has taken extreme measures to get David's attention. Felon has kidnapped King's son and demanded $17.5 million for his return.

"I gotta feed the streets, my lady and a newborn kid, and I ain't tryna go back and do another bid, ya dig?" Felon says over the phone. David responds, “I know what it is to risk everything you have for something that you want."

The full trailer is now available to watch on YouTube.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to arrive Aug. 15 in theaters on Sept. 5 on Apple TV+. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson and Ice Spice, the film marks the first time Lee and Washington have worked together since 2006's Inside Man.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

