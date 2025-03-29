Deportation halted for Tufts student whose visa Rubio says was revoked due to activism

Rumeysa Ozturk is shown in this undated photo. Obtained by ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge in Boston ruled that Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk cannot be deported until she decides whether she has jurisdiction to rule if Ozturk was lawfully taken into custody.

Judge Denise Casper said Friday that Ozturk "shall not be removed from the United States until further Order of this Court."

The government revoked Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who added the State Department may have revoked more than 300 student visas since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

"It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa," Rubio said during a press conference in Guyana on Thursday.

Ozturk, a Turkish national, was arrested by immigration authorities as she was headed to meet her friends and break her fast during Ramadan on Tuesday.

She is listed in the ICE database as "in custody" and appears to be held at an ICE processing center in Louisiana.

Rubio plainly said Ozturk's visa was revoked by the government.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus -- we're not going to give you a visa," he said.

"If you lie to us and get a visa and then enter the United States, and with that visa, participate in that sort of activity, we're going to take away your visa. And once you've lost your visa, you're no longer legally in the United States. And we have a right, like every country in the world has a right, to remove you from our country. So it's just that simple," Rubio said.

Last year, Ozturk was the co-author of an opinion piece in the Tufts Daily newspaper, demanding the university administration "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide" and disclose and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.

She made no mention of Hamas in the op-ed, though a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said she "engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans."

"She's softspoken, she doesn't want to hurt you when she's talking," her friend, Reyyan Bilge, an assistant teaching professor in Northeastern University's psychology department, told ABC News. "She makes sure that she doesn't offend anyone, let alone possibly incite violence. I've never heard her swearing, believe me, this is the kind of person we're talking about."

The secretary said it was "crazy" and "stupid" for any country to issue visas to any individual who intends to be disruptive on college campuses.

"If you invite me into your home because you say, I want to come to your house for dinner and I go to your house and I start putting mud on your couch and spray painting your kitchen, I bet you you're going to kick me out," he said. "Well, we're going to do the same thing if you come into the United States as a visitor and create a ruckus for us."

"We don't want it. We don't want it in our country. Go back and do it in your country, but you're not going to do it in our country," he said.

The mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts, where Ozturk was approached and detained, said it appears the Tufts doctoral student was detained over the exercise of free speech.

"I am deeply concerned to see a student with legal status detained for what appears to be the exercise of free speech. Rumeysa Ozturk has a First Amendment right to free speech and a right to due process and that must be upheld, just as all immigration detainees have rights that must be respected without exception," Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in a statement.

"Our rights are being threatened in a variety of ways right now and Somerville will make use of the law and our voices to defend them. My administration recently filed a joint lawsuit with Chelsea against federal officials to do just that. We cannot sit by idly," the mayor said.

