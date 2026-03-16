DHS providing furloughed FEMA staff with unemployment resources amid shutdown

The U.S. Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sign at Federal Center Plaza in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15, 2026. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters, FILE)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is encouraging Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees who are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown to apply for unemployment, according to internal documents reviewed by ABC News.

The shutdown directly affects the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) and FEMA, which are not funded until Congress can resolve its differences over funding the agency.

The information went to FEMA employees who are furloughed and now asked to file with unemployment departments in the state in which they are based.

DHS is asking creditors for "flexibility" for its employees "who are experiencing challenges with making timely payments, including consideration of waiving any late fees associated with delayed or incomplete mortgage or rent payments until the situation is resolved."

"Because DHS employees will not receive pay during the lapse in appropriations, many are experiencing difficulty in meeting their financial obligations, including rent and mortgage payments," a letter dated March 15 to creditors from DHS says. "This challenge is compounded by the fact that many employees are still affected by the previous 43-day lapse in appropriations. This lapse is expected to be temporary and is entirely beyond our employees' control."

Funding for DHS lapsed in mid-February when Democrats refused to vote for it, demanding that reforms be made to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the wake of its immigration enforcement operations, in particular in Minnesota, where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were fatally shot during encounters with federal agents in January. The Trump administration accuses congressional Democrats of playing politics at the expense of the American people.

"Democrats have cut off resources and funding for FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and thousands of federal law enforcement officers -- jeopardizing America’s border security, maritime safety, and ability to respond to emergencies," the White House said in a statement last week.

Americans’ safety and security are on the line each day the Democrat Shutdown continues.”

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on Democrats to join forces behind a discharge petition that would fund all DHS agencies except for ICE. A vote on similar legislation failed earlier in the Senate but Jeffries aims to put House Republicans on the record as well, though he would need at least four Republicans to vote with Democrats.

The government was shut down for 43 days in October and November over Democrats' push to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which were cut in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill.

ABC News' John Parkinson and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

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