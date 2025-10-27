DHS says migrant fatally struck by vehicle while fleeing ICE agents

Stephen M. Katz/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Homeland Security said an undocumented immigrant was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a highway while attempting to flee immigration officials.

A DHS spokesperson said Jose Castro-Rivera and other occupants traveling in a vehicle were stopped by ICE officers on Thursday as part of a "targeted, intelligence-based immigration enforcement operation." DHS did not provide further details about the operation.

While DHS did not say where the incident took place, the Virginia State Police reported it happened on Interstate 264 in Norfolk around 11 a.m. and said Castro-Rivera was struck by a 2002 Ford pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Its report said he was 24 years old.

DHS said Castro-Rivera "resisted heavily" and fled onto the highway where he was fatally struck. The agency did not offer specifics about Castro-Rivera allegedly resisting arrest.

"One of our ICE officers administered CPR to Castro-Rivera in an attempt to keep him alive. Unfortunately, Castro-Rivera perished. The officer then informed the three detained aliens that their friend had deceased. He then grieved and prayed with them," the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear what happened to the other occupants of the vehicle or the driver of pickup truck.

The Virginia State Police said its preliminary investigation indicated the Castro-Rivera was fleeing from an ICE pursuit when he exited a vehicle and tried to cross the interstate. It said it was not involved in the pursuit and was investigating only the resulting accident.

DHS blamed Castro-Rivera's death in part on those who spread "misinformation" and ways to avoid detention that it says has emboldened people to resist its agents.

"Sadly, this is the tragic result of such resistance," the spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.