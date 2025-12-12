DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confronted about veteran in contentious hearing over deportations

Luke Barr, ABC News
December 12, 2025
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself in the hot seat on Capitol Hill on Thursday, defending herself from Democrats who sharply questioned the Trump administration's hardline immigration actions.

In one notable exchange, Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., asked Noem if DHS had deported any military veterans -- and she said the department has not. 

Magaziner then referred to a tablet with a man named Sae Joon Park on the screen, joining the hearing by Zoom.

Magaziner said Park is a Purple Heart recipient who was shot twice while serving with the U.S. Army in Panama in 1989, who was deported to Korea by the Trump administration.

"Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after his service," Magaziner said. "He was arrested in the 1990s for some minor drug offenses, nothing serious. He never hurt anyone besides himself, and he's been clean and sober for 14 years."

When asked if she would thank Park for his service, Noem responded to the congressman, "Sir, I'm grateful for every single person that has served our country and follows our laws."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson later said Magaziner failed to mention that Park had a criminal history, although the congressman did address that in his remarks. 

"In 2010 an immigration judge issued him an order of removal. Park’s appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals that same month was dismissed by the Board in April 2011,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the statement. "With no legal basis to remain in the U.S. and a final order of removal, Park was allowed to self-deport to Korea."

In response to a question from Magaziner, Noem committed to reviewing Park's case.

Magaziner also introduced a military veteran named Jim Brown, from Troy, Missouri, who was sitting in the gallery behind Noem. Browns's wife -- a native of Ireland -- has lived in the U.S. for 48 years before being detained and facing deportation, the congressman said. Her only criminal record was writing two bad checks totaling $80 several years ago, Magaziner said.

Politics News

