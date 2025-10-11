Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning ‘Annie Hall’ actress, dead at 79

Diane Keaton (Fotos International/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall, and iconic performances in The Godfather films and The First Wives Club, has died at 79. Her death was confirmed to ABC News by Dori Rath, who produced several movies with the actress.

A cause of death was not provided. ABC News has confirmed that the LAFD responded to a medical call at Keaton's Brentwood Home at 8:08 Saturday morning and transported a patient to a hospital.

Born Diane Hall, Keaton got her start on Broadway in 1969 in various productions, including Woody Allen's Play It Again, Sam. She was also a standout in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, playing Kay, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Al Pacino's Michael Corleone.

But Keaton became best known for her roles opposite Allen — with whom she was romantically involved for a time — in movies like Sleeper, Love and Death and the big-screen adaptation of Play It Again, Sam. All told, they worked together in eight films. Her iconic role opposite Allen as the titular character in 1977's Annie Hall won her an Academy Award and made her an unlikely fashion icon to boot, thanks to her character's fedoras, ties, vests and men's shirts.

In 2018, after Allen was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the '90s, Keaton defended him, writing on Twitter, "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”

Post-Annie Hall, Keaton appeared in more serious films, such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Allen's Interiors and Manhattan. She was nominated for an Oscar for 1981's Reds opposite her then-boyfriend Warren Beatty.

Starting in 1987 with Baby Boom, Keaton began a collaboration with writer/director Nancy Meyers in a series of comedy films, including 1991's Father of the Bride and its sequel, and 2003's Something's Gotta Give, which earned Keaton another best actress Oscar nomination. Her final best actress nomination came with her role in 1996's Marvin's Room. Her final released films were 2024's Summer Camp and Arthur's Whisky.

In addition to her acting roles, Keaton was a director of music videos, TV shows and feature films, including 2000's Hanging Up. She wrote several books, including bestselling memoirs, and edited others. Keaton was also a photographer, real estate developer and activist.

Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter Keaton, and son, Duke Keaton.

