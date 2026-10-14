Diocese Of Manchester Reacts To Pope’s Illness

Diocese Of Manchester Reacts To Pope’s Illness
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 14, 2026

New Hampshire Catholics are being asked to pray for Pope Leo following his diagnosis of lung cancer.

The Diocese of Manchester noted the U.S. Conference of Bishops urges prayers for both the pope and his medical team.

In a statement, the diocese said it is saddened to learn of Pope Leo’s condition and said it is uniting in prayer for his recovery with the faithful worldwide.

RELATED ARTICLES

Foley Freedom Run This Saturday in Rochester, NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsInterviewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Price Drop For Gas In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital