Diocese Of Manchester Reacts To Pope’s Illness
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New Hampshire Catholics are being asked to pray for Pope Leo following his diagnosis of lung cancer.
The Diocese of Manchester noted the U.S. Conference of Bishops urges prayers for both the pope and his medical team.
In a statement, the diocese said it is saddened to learn of Pope Leo’s condition and said it is uniting in prayer for his recovery with the faithful worldwide.