Disastrous images emerge from Jamaica following direct hit by Hurricane Melissa

In this handout satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Melissa churns through the Caribbean Sea, captured at 15:20Z on October 28, 2025. NOAA via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- At first light on Wednesday, the coastal communities of southwestern Jamaica bore the devastation of being in the direct path of Hurricane Melissa, as images emerging from the area show numerous homes destroyed, vehicles overturned, power lines down and trees uprooted.

One of the hardest-hit areas appeared to be the town of Black River, where many homes and businesses were left in ruins by the powerful Category 5 hurricane that made landfall on Wednesday. Twisted sheets of metal and busted concrete lay in ruins in the streets of the village, as first responders were seen in the footage weaving through downed power lines in search of survivors.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said his nation was "ravaged" by the hurricane's 175 mph winds and torrential rain.

"I know many, especially those in the worst-affected parishes, are feeling disheartened," Holness said in a social media post. "Your homes may have been damaged or destroyed, and your communities and towns no longer look the same."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

