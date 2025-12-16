‘Disclosure Day’: Watch teaser trailer for new Steven Spielberg film

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 16, 2025
Emily Blunt in 'Disclosure Day,' directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film's first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

"If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" the film's official logline asks. "This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day."

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

"People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!" Domingo's character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘General Hospital’ star Genie Francis remembers late co-star Anthony Geary

Cathy Becker, Kirk Cohall, Monica Escobedo, and Kelly Hagan
Dec. 16, 2025
Entertainment News

Report: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey planning ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival in London

Andrea Dresdale
Dec. 16, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital