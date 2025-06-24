Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner among scandal-ridden New York City candidates

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- New York City's municipal races are bringing disgraced politicians back into the limelight, with multiple candidates seeking a political comeback and raising the question of whether voters will give them a second -- or third -- chance.

Among the slate is Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman whose downfall came after a slew of sexting scandals that culminated in a 21-month federal prison sentence, who is vying for Manhattan's City Council seat.

This comes as New York City's mayoral race faces its share of controversy as well, with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continuing to deny the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation nearly four years ago.

And though the federal investigation into incumbent Mayor Eric Adams over fraud and bribery was dismissed earlier this year, he continues to take heat as the first sitting mayor to be indicted as he attempts to court voters running as an independent.

Yet Weiner, 60, is attempting to differentiate himself from the other candidates with checkered pasts by emphasizing accountability for his wrongdoings.

"All of that happened, and I accept responsibility for it," he told ABC's "The View" in May. "You won't hear me do what some other people in public life have done -- Donald Trump or Andrew Cuomo or Eric Adams: 'I'm a victim, they persecuted me for no reason.' I was dealing with very serious problems. I was dealing with what I now understand to be addiction."

"I am saying 'Yes, I did these things. I got into recovery. I tried to make my life better,'" he said. "And now I can be of service. And I'm a damn good politician."

In 2011, Weiner resigned from his congressional seat after a sexually explicit photo was posted on his social media page -- which he initially said was a hack, but later admitted was his own doing -- in addition to revelations of more sexting content with various women online.

He attempted a comeback two years later in an unsuccessful New York City mayoral run. Despite his initial lead, his campaign was plagued by controversy as more sexually explicit messages and images became public, with Weiner operating under the alias "Carlos Danger."

In 2016, new sexting allegations came to light which prompted his wife Huma Abedin to announce the couple's split.

In 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after one of his sexting scandals was found to involve a 15-year-old girl. Following his release, he was also designated a Level 1 registered sexual offender, classified as a low-risk to reoffend.

During his appearance on "The View," Weiner emphasized that he was still in recovery for sex addiction.

He also recognized that he would receive blowback during his campaign, but he did not think his past should hold him back. He cited a need for change among Democratic candidates as his reason for getting back into politics.

"When I woke up in November of '24 and saw the election results -- but more than who won, I looked around New York City and saw how many fewer Democrats even turned out to vote. And I started to say to myself 'something is seriously wrong here,'" he said. "We're hardcore anti-Trump territory and Trump did better."

Weiner presents a more moderate platform than some of his Democratic counterparts. According to his campaign website, some of his goals include increasing police presence, protecting undocumented immigrants but deporting violent criminals, taxing the rich, and eliminating waste.

In Tuesday's Democratic primary, Weiner faces Assembly Member Harvey Epstein, Manhattan Community Board Chair Andrea Gordillo, nonprofit leader Sarah Batchu, and community advocate Allie Ryan.

