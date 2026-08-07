Disney announces ‘Descendants’ spinoff film centered on children of classic sidekicks

The cast of 'Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story.' (Disney)

Another Descendants movie is on the way.

Disney Channel and Disney+ announced a brand-new spinoff movie set in the Descendants franchise. The film, called Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story, has been greenlit and goes into production this month.

This new film centers on the descendants of classic Disney sidekicks.

"Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes," according to an official description. "When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late."

The film's main cast includes Dior Goodjohn as Jennie, the daughter of Genie from Aladdin; Momona Tamada as Zara, the daughter of Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove; Jacob Rodriguez as Kronk Jr., the son of Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove; Eva Fossaceca Smedley as Meri, the daughter of Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty; and Harry Jones as Lou, the son of Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast.

Also part of the cast are Rhys Dawkins, Connor Wong and Kyra Wong as the Potts siblings from Beauty and the Beast. Only Murders in the Building director Jude Weng is helming the film that was written by Tamara Chestna, Eydie Faye and Emma Fletcher.

“One of the things that has always made Descendants so special is the way it invites audiences to experience familiar Disney stories through an entirely new perspective,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family, said. “With Hidden Heroes, we're finally putting the sidekicks center stage, because they've always been an essential part of Disney's greatest adventures. It's a fun, surprising new chapter that expands the Descendants universe with all the music, dance and heart fans love and expect from the franchise.”

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