Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development

Mary Pat Thompson
June 26, 2025
Disney

You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien's experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read "2 FAST."

"Get ready!" Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. "Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!"

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, "Lilo and Stitch 2."

"should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret," Disney's caption reads. "a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!"

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

