Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, permit use of characters on AI video generator

Max Zahn, ABC News
December 11, 2025
In this photo illustration, a silhouetted individual is seen holding a mobile phone with a Sora of ChatGPT OpenAI logo displayed in the background. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Walt Disney Company on Thursday announced plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, in a deal that will grant the company access to copyrighted characters from "Star Wars," Marvel and other properties for users of AI short-form video generator Sora.

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement on Thursday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

